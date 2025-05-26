China Everbright Announces Discloseable Loan Facility Transaction

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from China Everbright ( (HK:0165) ).

China Everbright Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Angui, has entered into a Second Facility Agreement with Everbright Jiabao, providing a loan facility of RMB400,000,000 at an interest rate of 6.5% per annum. This transaction, along with related agreements, constitutes a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement due to the financial assistance provided to Everbright Jiabao exceeding certain percentage thresholds.

More about China Everbright

YTD Price Performance: -17.55%

Average Trading Volume: 3,574,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$7.36B

For an in-depth examination of 0165 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.