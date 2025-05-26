China Everbright Announces Discloseable Loan Facility Transaction

Confident Investing Starts Here:
- Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions
- Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter
The latest announcement is out from China Everbright ( (HK:0165) ).
China Everbright Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Angui, has entered into a Second Facility Agreement with Everbright Jiabao, providing a loan facility of RMB400,000,000 at an interest rate of 6.5% per annum. This transaction, along with related agreements, constitutes a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement due to the financial assistance provided to Everbright Jiabao exceeding certain percentage thresholds.
More about China Everbright
YTD Price Performance: -17.55%
Average Trading Volume: 3,574,931
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$7.36B
For an in-depth examination of 0165 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles:
Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.Report an Issue