China Everbright Announces Change in Share Registrar

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

China Everbright ( (HK:0257) ) has issued an announcement.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office, effective February 17, 2025. The new registrar will be Tricor Investor Services Limited, and shareholders are advised to lodge share transfer applications with this new office. This change in registrar services is a strategic move to streamline operations and may impact stakeholders who are required to adjust to the new procedural requirements.

More about China Everbright

China Everbright Environment Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the environmental sector. It focuses on providing environmental management services, playing a significant role in addressing ecological concerns within the region.

YTD Price Performance: -7.71%

Average Trading Volume: 15,650

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.71B

For an in-depth examination of 0257 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.