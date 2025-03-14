China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Updates on Litigation Proceedings

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0379) ) has provided an update.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. has provided updates on ongoing litigation involving its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Ever Grand. The court hearing for a complaint regarding overdue capital has been rescheduled to March 2025, with the company actively defending against claims. Additionally, the judicial dissolution proceedings of Beijing Ever Grand have commenced, with evidence being exchanged and cross-examined. The company is committed to keeping stakeholders informed of any significant developments.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial leasing industry, focusing on providing leasing services and solutions. The company is involved in various financial operations through its subsidiaries, with a market focus on leasing services in China.

YTD Price Performance: 133.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,467,132

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$121.5M

