China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Announces EGM to Approve Key Agreements

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0379) ) just unveiled an update.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for April 3, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve two key framework purchase agreements. These agreements, the Supplemental TEI Framework Purchase Agreement and the 2025 TEI Framework Purchase Agreement, are aimed at continuing connected transactions and setting annual caps for the years 2024 to 2026. The approval of these agreements is expected to impact the company’s operational strategies and stakeholder engagements significantly.

More about China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial leasing industry, providing a range of leasing services and solutions. The company is focused on offering financial leasing services to various sectors, enhancing their market presence and operational capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: 133.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,467,132

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$121.5M

