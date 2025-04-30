China Environmental Energy Investment Announces Change in Company Secretary

The latest update is out from China Environmental Energy Investment Limited ( (HK:0986) ).

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited has announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representative. Mr. Chan Chiu Kin has resigned, and Mr. Sin Kwok Chui Malon has been appointed to the position, effective 1 May 2025. The company expressed gratitude to Mr. Chan for his contributions and welcomed Mr. Sin, who is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. This change is not expected to impact the company’s operations or stakeholder relations, as there are no disagreements or issues related to the transition.

More about China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

YTD Price Performance: 8.33%

Average Trading Volume: 719,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$84.16M

Learn more about 0986 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue