China Energine Faces Delisting from Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The latest update is out from China Energine International Holdings ( (HK:1185) ).

China Energine International Holdings Limited announced that the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has decided to delist the company, with the last day of listing being November 3, 2025. This decision means that the company’s shares will no longer be traded on the Stock Exchange, and it will no longer be subject to the Listing Rules, impacting shareholders and potential investors who are advised to exercise caution.

More about China Energine International Holdings

Current Market Cap: HK$174.8M

Learn more about 1185 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

