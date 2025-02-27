China Electronics Optics Valley Union Secures Unanimous Approval for 2024 Facility Agreement

The latest announcement is out from China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0798) ).

At the extraordinary general meeting held on February 27, 2025, China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co., Ltd. successfully passed an ordinary resolution to approve the 2024 Facility Agreement and related transactions with unanimous support. This approval signifies a strategic move for the company, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning, while also reflecting strong shareholder confidence.

More about China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co., Ltd.

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on electronics and information services, with a significant presence in the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: -2.40%

Average Trading Volume: 394,166

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.8B

