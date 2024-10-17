China Ecotourism Group Reveals Board and Committees

China Ecotourism Group Limited (HK:1371) has released an update.

China Ecotourism Group Limited has announced its board of directors and the composition of its three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. Led by Chairman Mr. JIA Muyun, the board includes a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors, aligning with governance best practices. This update may interest investors monitoring the company’s leadership and governance structure.

