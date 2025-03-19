China Ecotourism Group Limited Announces Board and Committee Roles

China Ecotourism Group Limited ( (HK:1371) ) has provided an announcement.

China Ecotourism Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its committees. This organizational update is significant as it outlines the leadership structure, which could influence the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency, potentially impacting stakeholders and its market positioning in the ecotourism industry.

More about China Ecotourism Group Limited

China Ecotourism Group Limited operates in the ecotourism industry, focusing on providing sustainable tourism services and experiences. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is publicly traded with a focus on promoting ecological and sustainable travel solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 45.00%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €5.27M

See more data about 1371 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com