China Ecotourism Group Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

China Ecotourism Group Limited ( (HK:1371) ) has provided an update.

China Ecotourism Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for February 28, 2025, to approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the six months ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider recommending an interim dividend, indicating the company’s commitment to shareholder returns and financial transparency.

More about China Ecotourism Group Limited

China Ecotourism Group Limited operates within the ecotourism industry, focusing on providing sustainable and environmentally-friendly tourism services and experiences. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €2.65M

Learn more about 1371 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.