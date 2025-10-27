China Ecotourism Group Announces Closure of Register for AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Ecotourism Group Limited ( (HK:1371) ) has provided an announcement.

China Ecotourism Group Limited has announced the closure of its register of members to determine the entitlement for attending and voting at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025. This move is crucial for the company as it ensures that only registered shareholders can participate in the AGM, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1371) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Ecotourism Group Limited stock, see the HK:1371 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Ecotourism Group Limited

China Ecotourism Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the ecotourism industry. It operates with a market focus on providing sustainable tourism experiences, leveraging its position within the industry to promote ecological and cultural preservation.

YTD Price Performance: 80.72%

Average Trading Volume: 499,493

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$46.33M

For detailed information about 1371 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue