China Eastern Airlines Sells Stake in New Shanghai International

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:0670) ) has issued an announcement.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has announced the disposal of its 20% equity interest in New Shanghai International to CEA Asset for RMB286,437,800. This move is part of the company’s strategy to focus on its principal businesses and enhance operational efficiency. The transaction is classified as a connected transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules due to CEA Asset being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company’s controlling shareholder, CEA Holding. The transaction is subject to reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from independent shareholder approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0670) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.30 price target.

More about China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China. The company is primarily focused on providing air transportation services and is a significant player in the aviation industry.

Average Trading Volume: 10,139,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$89.95B

