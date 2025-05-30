China Eastern Airlines Appoints New Employee Representative Director

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:0670) ).

China Eastern Airlines has announced the election of Mr. Jie Xiaoqing as the employee representative director for the tenth session of its board of directors, effective from May 30, 2025. Mr. Jie brings extensive experience in the aviation industry, having held various leadership roles within the company and its subsidiaries. His appointment is expected to strengthen the board’s representation of employee interests and contribute to strategic decision-making, potentially impacting the company’s operational and organizational dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0670) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.30 price target.

More about China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the civil aviation industry, providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company is a significant player in the Chinese aviation market, with a focus on both domestic and international routes.

Average Trading Volume: 8,943,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$90.57B

See more insights into 0670 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

