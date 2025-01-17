China Eastern Airlines Announces Change of H Share Registrar

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:0670) ) has shared an update.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited announced a change in its H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from February 1, 2025. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, which will handle applications for registration of transfer of H shares. This change is part of the company’s operational adjustments and may impact stakeholders involved in share transactions.

More about China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the airline industry with a focus on providing air travel services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is known for its significant presence in the Asian aviation market.

YTD Price Performance: 2.32%

Average Trading Volume: 7,540,080

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$70.24B

