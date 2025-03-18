China Eastern Airlines Announces Board Meeting to Approve Annual Results

The latest announcement is out from China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:0670) ).

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on March 28, 2025, to review and approve the company’s audited annual results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the aviation industry, providing passenger and cargo air transportation services, with a focus on both domestic and international markets.

