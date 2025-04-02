China e-Wallet Payment Group Updates on Trading Resumption Efforts

An update from China e-Wallet Payment Group ( (HK:0802) ) is now available.

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited has provided a quarterly update on its efforts to resume trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company has been addressing issues related to a Disclaimer of Opinion on its financial statements by attempting to retrieve necessary documents from former executives. Despite challenges in reaching these individuals, the company has deconsolidated certain subsidiaries, resulting in a significant financial loss. However, the company believes these issues have been resolved, as they were non-recurrent and reflected in the 2024 financial results, with no expected adverse changes in future financial statements.

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on internet and mobile applications, interactive virtual reality technologies, and the design and distribution of electronic products and accessories related to computers, mobiles, and beauty. The company also provides project-based system solution services.

