China e-Wallet Payment Group Seeks Review of Delisting Decision

An update from China e-Wallet Payment Group ( (HK:0802) ) is now available.

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited has requested a review by the Listing Review Committee of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong following a decision by the Listing Committee to cancel its listing. The outcome of this review is uncertain, and if the decision is upheld, the company’s shares will be delisted. Trading of the company’s shares has been suspended since April 2024, and shareholders are advised to seek professional advice regarding the implications of the potential delisting.

More about China e-Wallet Payment Group

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the financial technology industry. The company focuses on providing e-wallet payment solutions and related services.

Current Market Cap: HK$27.16M

