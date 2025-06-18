China e-Wallet Payment Group Secures Unanimous Shareholder Support at AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China e-Wallet Payment Group ( (HK:0802) ) has shared an announcement.

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited held its Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the board for share issuance and repurchase, indicating strong shareholder support and strategic flexibility for future operations.

More about China e-Wallet Payment Group

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating within the financial services industry. It focuses on providing electronic payment solutions and related financial services, catering primarily to the Asian market.

Current Market Cap: HK$27.16M

