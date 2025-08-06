China Development Bank International to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. ( (HK:1062) ) has provided an announcement.

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 18, 2025, to review and approve the company’s interim financial results for the first half of the year and discuss the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns, impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about China Development Bank International Investment Ltd.

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the financial investment sector. The company focuses on international investment opportunities and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 898,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$287.3M

