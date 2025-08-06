China Development Bank International Reports Reduced Losses for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. ( (HK:1062) ) just unveiled an update.

China Development Bank International Investment Limited has announced a significant reduction in its expected losses for the first half of 2025, reporting a loss of approximately HK$11.68 million compared to HK$124.23 million in the same period in 2024. This improvement is primarily due to a decrease in fair value losses of financial assets, indicating a positive shift in the company’s financial performance and potentially enhancing its market position.

More about China Development Bank International Investment Ltd.

China Development Bank International Investment Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management and financial asset management. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 893,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$290.2M

