China Development Bank International Reports Net Asset Value Update

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. ( (HK:1062) ) has provided an announcement.

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. announced that its unaudited consolidated net asset value per share was approximately HK$0.3386 as of June 30, 2025. This financial update, based on 2,902,215,360 shares, provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s current valuation, potentially impacting investor decisions and market perception.

More about China Development Bank International Investment Ltd.

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the financial sector. It focuses on investment activities and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 621,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$284.4M

