China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. Updates 2024 Investment Portfolio

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. ( (HK:1062) ) has provided an update.

China Development Bank International Investment Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to its 2024 Annual Report, providing additional details about its investment portfolio. The company holds substantial shares in Jade Sino, Meicai, G7, and J&T Express, which underscores its strategic positioning in diverse sectors. This announcement does not alter any other information in the Annual Report, maintaining transparency for stakeholders.

More about China Development Bank International Investment Ltd.

China Development Bank International Investment Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on strategic investments in various sectors. The company holds significant equity interests in firms such as Jade Sino Ventures Limited, Meicai, G7 Connect Inc, and J&T Global Express Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 621,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$284.4M

