China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. Reports Net Asset Value

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. ( (HK:1062) ) just unveiled an update.

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. announced that its unaudited consolidated net asset value per share was approximately HK$0.3544 as of October 31, 2025. This financial update reflects the company’s current market valuation and could influence investor perceptions and market positioning, given the company’s substantial number of shares in issue.

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the investment sector. It focuses on managing and growing its asset portfolio, with its shares publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,054,629

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$310.5M

