China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. Announces 2025 AGM Details

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 23, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements for the year ending December 2024, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval for a general mandate to manage its share capital, which could impact its future financial strategies and shareholder value.

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. is a financial services company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on investment and development projects. It operates within the financial sector, providing investment solutions and services to its stakeholders.

