China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. AGM Resolutions Approved

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. ( (HK:1062) ) has shared an update.

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2025, were approved by shareholders. The resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for the board to set director remuneration and appoint auditors. This approval reflects strong shareholder support and ensures continuity in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about China Development Bank International Investment Ltd.

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with a focus on investment activities. It operates within the financial sector, engaging in various forms of investment and financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 583,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$252.5M

