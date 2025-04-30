China Datang Renewable Power Reports Q1 2025 Financials

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, as required by Chinese regulations. The company reported an increase in current assets, including cash and trade receivables, compared to the end of 2024, indicating a positive financial position. These results are prepared in accordance with Chinese Accounting Standards and have not been audited, which stakeholders should consider when evaluating the financial health of the company.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the generation and distribution of renewable power. It is part of the larger China Datang Corporation and is involved in the development and operation of wind and solar power projects.

