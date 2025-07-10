China Datang Renewable Power Reports Growth in June 2025 Generation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) has shared an announcement.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited announced a significant increase in its power generation for June 2025, with a total of 2,486,526 MWh generated, marking a 9.61% rise compared to June 2024. The company’s photovoltaic power generation saw a substantial increase of 68.64%, while wind power generation slightly decreased by 0.14%. These figures reflect the company’s growing emphasis on photovoltaic energy, contributing to a total power generation increase of 10.22% for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, indicating a strong market position in renewable energy.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1798) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing on wind and photovoltaic power generation. It is part of the larger China Datang Corporation and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 8,453,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$17.75B

