China Datang Renewable Power Issues Third Tranche of 2025 Mid-Term Notes

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) has issued an update.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited announced the issuance of its third tranche of 2025 mid-term notes, amounting to RMB1 billion with a 2.01% interest rate. The proceeds from these notes will be used to repay existing debts and replenish working capital, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and operational capabilities in the renewable energy market.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1798) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is a company involved in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the production and distribution of renewable power. It operates within the energy industry, emphasizing sustainable and clean energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,453,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$17.75B



