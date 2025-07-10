China Datang Renewable Power Announces Payment for 2025 Debentures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ).

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited has announced the payment of principal and interest for its 2025 third tranche of ultra-short-term debentures. The payment, amounting to RMB1.0 billion with an interest rate of 1.57%, will be made on July 25, 2025. This financial move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its debt obligations and maintain its financial health, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the generation and distribution of renewable power. The company is involved in the issuance of financial instruments such as ultra-short-term debentures to support its operations.

