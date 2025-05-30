China Construction Bank’s A shares issuance approved by Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Construction Bank ( (HK:0939) ) just unveiled an update.

China Construction Bank Corporation has announced that its application to issue A shares to a specific target has been reviewed and approved by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. However, the issuance is still subject to the consent for registration from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, introducing some uncertainty regarding the final approval. The bank has committed to fulfilling its information disclosure obligations and advises investors to be cautious of potential investment risks.

China Construction Bank Corporation is a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the banking industry. It offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury operations, with a significant focus on both domestic and international markets.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

