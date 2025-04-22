China Construction Bank Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

China Construction Bank ( (HK:0939) ) has shared an update.

China Construction Bank Corporation announced key resolutions from its recent Board of Directors meeting held in Beijing. The board approved the concurrent appointment of Mr. Ji Zhihong as the Secretary to the Board, in addition to his role as Executive Vice President. Mr. Ji brings extensive experience from his previous roles at the People’s Bank of China. Additionally, Ms. Han Jing was appointed as Executive Vice President, pending approval from the National Financial Regulatory Administration. Her background includes significant leadership roles at the Agricultural Bank of China. These appointments are expected to strengthen the bank’s executive team and enhance its strategic operations.

China Construction Bank Corporation is a major financial institution in China, operating in the banking industry. It provides a range of financial services including personal banking, corporate banking, and investment services, with a focus on both domestic and international markets.

