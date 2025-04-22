China Construction Bank Holds Successful 2025 Shareholders Meetings

China Construction Bank ( (HK:0939) ) has shared an update.

China Construction Bank Corporation recently held its First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2025, along with the First A and H Shareholders Class Meetings, on April 22, 2025, in Beijing. The meetings were conducted in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, and were attended by a significant number of shareholders and authorized proxies, representing a large portion of the bank’s voting shares. The successful execution of these meetings reflects the bank’s commitment to governance and shareholder engagement, potentially reinforcing its position in the financial industry.

More about China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation is a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking services. It operates in the financial industry, focusing on commercial banking services including corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury operations. The bank is one of the largest in China and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 6.12%

Average Trading Volume: 43,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $218.6B

Find detailed analytics on 0939 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

