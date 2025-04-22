China Construction Bank Appoints New Board Secretary

The latest update is out from China Construction Bank ( (HK:0939) ).

China Construction Bank Corporation announced the appointment of Mr. Ji Zhihong as the secretary to the Board of Directors, effective April 18, 2025. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the bank’s governance and operational efficiency, potentially impacting its industry positioning positively.

China Construction Bank Corporation is a major financial institution in China, primarily engaged in offering a wide range of banking services. The bank focuses on commercial banking, including corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury operations, serving a diverse clientele in the domestic and international markets.

