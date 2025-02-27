China Construction Bank Advances Inclusive Finance Strategy

China Construction Bank ( (HK:0939) ) has issued an announcement.

China Construction Bank’s Board of Supervisors recently approved the Evaluation Report on the Strategic Development Plan for Inclusive Finance for 2021-2023. This decision, made through a written resolution, highlights the bank’s commitment to advancing its inclusive finance initiatives, which could enhance its market positioning and offer significant benefits to stakeholders.

More about China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation is a major financial institution in China, operating within the banking industry. It provides a wide range of financial services, including corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury operations, with a focus on inclusive finance and strategic development.

YTD Price Performance: 8.12%

Average Trading Volume: 71,326

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $219.1B

