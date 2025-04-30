China Conch Environment Protection Releases Q1 2025 Financials for Subsidiary

An announcement from China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0587) ) is now available.

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Limited announced the unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 for its subsidiary, Anhui Conch Environment Group. The subsidiary reported total assets of RMB 8,288.04 million, total liabilities of RMB 5,210.87 million, and a net profit of RMB 14.47 million. The release of this financial information follows the issuance of green medium-term notes, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable finance. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as these figures have not been audited.

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Limited operates in the environmental protection industry, focusing on the issuance of green medium-term notes through its subsidiary, Anhui Conch Environment Group Co., Ltd., in the People’s Republic of China.

