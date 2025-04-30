China Communications Construction Updates Final Dividend Details for 2024

The latest announcement is out from China Communications Construction Co ( (HK:1800) ).

China Communications Construction Company Limited has announced an update to its final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024. The update includes key dates such as the ex-dividend date on 18 June 2025, the record date on 25 June 2025, and the payment date on 15 August 2025. The dividend declared is RMB 0.16161 per share, with a withholding tax rate of 10% applicable to non-resident enterprise shareholders. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may influence investor sentiment positively.

More about China Communications Construction Co

China Communications Construction Company Limited operates in the infrastructure sector, primarily focusing on the construction and engineering of transportation projects. The company is known for its involvement in large-scale infrastructure developments, including roads, bridges, and ports, with a significant market presence in China and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 17,850

For detailed information about 1800 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue