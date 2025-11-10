China Communications Construction Co. Announces Interim Dividend for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from China Communications Construction Co ( (HK:1800) ) is now available.

China Communications Construction Company Limited has announced an interim dividend for the six months ending June 30, 2025, with the payment scheduled for January 9, 2026. The dividend will be subject to a 10% withholding tax for both resident and non-resident enterprise shareholders, reflecting the company’s adherence to the Enterprise Income Tax Law of the PRC. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders while navigating regulatory requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1800) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.50 price target.

More about China Communications Construction Co

China Communications Construction Company Limited operates in the construction and infrastructure industry, focusing on the development of infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and ports. The company is a significant player in the global construction market, providing comprehensive services that include design, construction, and management.

Average Trading Volume: 15,333,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$137.1B



