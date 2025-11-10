China Communications Construction Announces 2025 Pre-Dividend Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Communications Construction Co ( (HK:1800) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Communications Construction Company Limited has announced its pre-dividend plan for the year 2025, aiming to enhance shareholder returns and satisfaction. The company plans to distribute a total cash dividend of approximately RMB1,914 million, representing 20% of the net profit for the first half of 2025. This strategic move is part of their broader initiative to improve quality, increase efficiency, and enhance returns, reflecting a stable financial performance and a commitment to shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1800) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Communications Construction Co stock, see the HK:1800 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Communications Construction Co

China Communications Construction Company Limited is a major player in the construction industry, primarily focusing on infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and ports. The company is known for its extensive projects both domestically in China and internationally, contributing significantly to global infrastructure development.

Average Trading Volume: 15,333,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$137.1B

