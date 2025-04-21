China Coal Energy Schedules Q1 2025 Results Briefing

China Coal Energy Co ( (HK:1898) ) has provided an update.

China Coal Energy Company Limited announced plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 25, 2025, followed by a results briefing on April 28, 2025. The briefing will be conducted via telephone conference, live video, and online interaction, allowing investors to gain insights into the company’s performance and business operations. This initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency and fostering better communication with stakeholders, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception.

China Coal Energy Company Limited is a major player in the coal industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of coal and coal-related products. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and operates with a focus on both domestic and international markets.

