China CITIC Financial Asset Management Appoints New Chief Risk Officer

An update from China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2799) ) is now available.

China CITIC Financial Asset Management Co., Ltd. has announced the approval of Mr. Liu Zeyun as the new Chief Risk Officer by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. This appointment is expected to enhance the company’s risk management capabilities, potentially strengthening its position in the financial asset management sector.

China CITIC Financial Asset Management Co., Ltd. is a financial asset management company based in the People’s Republic of China. It focuses on managing financial assets and providing related services within the financial industry.

Average Trading Volume: 122,129,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$82.65B

