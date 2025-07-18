China Cinda Delays Circular Dispatch for Major Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Cinda Asset Management Co ( (HK:1359) ) just unveiled an update.

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a major asset management transaction. The company has applied for a waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to extend the dispatch deadline to August 29, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize necessary information. This delay may impact the company’s compliance timeline and requires approval from the exchange.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1359) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Cinda Asset Management Co stock, see the HK:1359 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Cinda Asset Management Co

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on asset management services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and provides a range of financial solutions, primarily dealing with distressed assets.

Average Trading Volume: 183,487,471

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.58B

Find detailed analytics on 1359 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue