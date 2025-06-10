China Cinda Asset Management Schedules 2024 AGM for June 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from China Cinda Asset Management Co ( (HK:1359) ).

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. has announced the schedule for its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), set to take place on June 30, 2025, in Beijing. The AGM will address several key resolutions, including the approval of the 2024 work report, financial account plan, and profit distribution plan, as well as the appointment of accounting firms for 2025. The closure of the register of members for H Shares is scheduled from June 25 to June 30, 2025, with shareholders required to deposit share certificates by June 24, 2025, to be eligible to attend and vote. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will outline the company’s financial strategies and governance plans for the upcoming year.

More about China Cinda Asset Management Co

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. is a financial services company based in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily focuses on asset management and offers a range of financial products and services, including managing distressed assets, financial restructuring, and investment management.

Average Trading Volume: 110,786,117

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$41.6B

