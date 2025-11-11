China Chengtong Development Group to Approve Financial Services Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has provided an update.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited has announced a general meeting to approve a Financial Services Agreement with China Chengtong Finance Corporation Ltd. This agreement will allow the company and its subsidiaries to access various financial services, including deposit services, with a proposed maximum daily outstanding balance of RMB400 million. The resolution, if passed, will authorize directors to implement and execute necessary actions to effectuate the agreement, potentially impacting the company’s financial operations and stakeholder interests.

More about China Chengtong Development Group Limited

China Chengtong Development Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating primarily in the financial services sector. It collaborates with China Chengtong Finance Corporation Ltd. to provide a range of financial services, including deposit services, to its subsidiaries.

YTD Price Performance: 21.30%

Average Trading Volume: 4,504,795

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$773.9M

