China Chengtong Development Group Enters Financial Services Agreement with Subsidiary

China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has provided an update.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited has entered into a Financial Services Agreement with its subsidiary, Chengtong Finance, to provide a variety of financial services to the Group for a three-year term. This agreement includes deposit services, credit facilities, and settlement services, with certain aspects requiring shareholder approval due to their classification as major transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The agreement is expected to enhance the company’s financial operations without requiring asset security, thereby potentially improving its market positioning and operational efficiency.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited is incorporated in Hong Kong and operates within the financial services industry. The company primarily focuses on providing a range of financial services, including deposit services, credit facilities, and settlement services, through its subsidiary Chengtong Finance.

YTD Price Performance: 6.48%

Average Trading Volume: 4,515,004

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$684.6M

