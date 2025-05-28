China Chengtong Declares Final Dividend for 2024

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has provided an update.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited has announced a final cash dividend for the year ending December 31, 2024, amounting to HKD 0.002 per share. The dividend is scheduled for shareholder approval on June 24, 2025, with the payment date set for July 18, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations positively.

More about China Chengtong Development Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: -16.36%

Average Trading Volume: 1,608,278

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$547.7M

