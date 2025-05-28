China Chengtong Declares Final Dividend for 2024

Confident Investing Starts Here:
- Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions
- Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter
China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has provided an update.
China Chengtong Development Group Limited has announced a final cash dividend for the year ending December 31, 2024, amounting to HKD 0.002 per share. The dividend is scheduled for shareholder approval on June 24, 2025, with the payment date set for July 18, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations positively.
More about China Chengtong Development Group Limited
YTD Price Performance: -16.36%
Average Trading Volume: 1,608,278
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$547.7M
Learn more about 0217 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles:
Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.Report an Issue