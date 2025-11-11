China Chengtong Announces Major Acquisition and General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has shared an announcement.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited has announced a very substantial acquisition involving sale and leaseback arrangements, alongside a disclosure pursuant to Rule 13.13 of the listing rules. The company has scheduled a general meeting on November 27, 2025, to discuss these matters, indicating a significant strategic move that could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about China Chengtong Development Group Limited

China Chengtong Development Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, operating in the financial sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 217.

YTD Price Performance: 21.30%

Average Trading Volume: 4,504,795

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$773.9M

For an in-depth examination of 0217 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue