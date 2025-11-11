China Chengtong Announces Major Acquisition and General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has shared an announcement.
China Chengtong Development Group Limited has announced a very substantial acquisition involving sale and leaseback arrangements, alongside a disclosure pursuant to Rule 13.13 of the listing rules. The company has scheduled a general meeting on November 27, 2025, to discuss these matters, indicating a significant strategic move that could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.
More about China Chengtong Development Group Limited
China Chengtong Development Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, operating in the financial sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 217.
YTD Price Performance: 21.30%
Average Trading Volume: 4,504,795
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$773.9M
