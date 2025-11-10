China Chengtong Announces Closure of Register for Upcoming General Meetings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) just unveiled an update.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited has announced the closure of its register of members in preparation for two upcoming general meetings on November 27, 2025. These meetings will address the approval of the Deposit Services under the Financial Services Agreement and the Sale and Leaseback Arrangements. The register will be closed from November 24 to November 27, 2025, during which no share transfers will be registered. Shareholders must submit transfer documents by November 21, 2025, to be eligible to vote at the meetings.

More about China Chengtong Development Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: 20.37%

Average Trading Volume: 4,604,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$773.9M

