China Carbon Neutral Sets Key Board Meeting

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited (HK:1372) has released an update.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for September 30, 2024, to discuss the company’s annual results for the eighteen months ending June 30, 2024, and to consider a potential final dividend payment. The announcement was made by Chairman and Executive Director Zhong Guoxing on September 17, 2024, and it indicates a significant moment for investors tracking the company’s performance and financial health.

