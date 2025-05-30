China Carbon Neutral Development Group to Issue Convertible Bonds for Debt Restructuring

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited ( (HK:1372) ).

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has announced a proposed issue of convertible bonds to restructure its debts and facilitate healthy development. The company has entered into settlement and offset agreements with subscribers to issue convertible bonds worth HK$57,659,479.52, which will be used to offset existing indebtedness. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial stability without generating immediate proceeds, as the bonds are aimed at debt settlement.

More about China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 12,534,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$945.2M

