China Boqi Environmental Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

An update from China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2377) ) is now available.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s consolidated interim results for the first half of 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. operates in the environmental sector, focusing on providing environmental protection solutions and services. The company is involved in offering products and services aimed at pollution control and environmental management.

Average Trading Volume: 117,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$783.7M

